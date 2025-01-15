Coral Coast 7s a crucial warm-up for Perth: Matana

The Fiji Men’s 7s team is gearing up for the Coral Coast 7s, viewing it as more than just a local tournament but a key stepping stone for the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Captain Jerry Matana has stressed the importance of treating the competition with the same intensity as any international event, given the presence of top teams from around the globe.

For the Fijians, it’s also about defending their home turf and fine-tuning their game ahead of the Perth 7s.

“We will treat the Coral Coast 7s like any other international 7s tournament because there are top teams around the world that will be here to compete. We will try to the best of our ability to come out on top as we are the home team, and it is important to be ready to defend our turf.”

Matana also stresses the role of the weather in their preparation.

With the west of Fiji known for its dry and hot conditions, the team will be using the opportunity to adapt to the environment—similar to what they expect in Perth.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off tomorrow and end on Saturday.

Fans can catch all matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.