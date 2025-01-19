Coral Coast 7s, a career highlight for Specman

Rosko Specman

Former South African sprint star Rosko Specman, known for his electrifying “Specmagic,” left a lasting impression during his debut at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, representing Mike Friday’s select team.

Teaming up with international rugby icons like Ireland’s Harry McNulty, Wales’ Luke Trehan, Fiji’s Jerry Tuwai, Specman described the tournament as one of the most memorable experiences of his career.

“You guys make it worthwhile for me to play in Fiji. It’s my first time, but I don’t think it will be my last. The Specmagic will come back. It was always a dream to come here and play with Fijians, it was really fun.”

Despite nursing a few bruises, including a light-hearted jab at the 120kg player who landed on him, Specman’s enthusiasm for the Coral Coast 7s was unshaken.

He praised Mike Friday for uniting global talent and guiding the team to the final, despite only having one training session together.

“Credit to Mike for bringing the global players together. We gave Fiji a run, but at the end, the ball bounced their way. This is one of the major highlights of my career.” he added, promising fans they haven’t seen the last of the Specmagic in Fiji.