Champs ready to defend Coral Coast 7s title

Defending McDonalds Coral Coast 7s champion Police still have some senior players who’ll lead the team next week.

Stars like Terio Tamani, Livai Ikanikoda and Suliano Volivoli are training with the squad for the tournament.

The majority of the players were part of the general election operations and are now preparing for the first tournament of the new season.

Coach Sale Tubuna says it’s been difficult trying to put a team together due to work commitments and they’ll take it a day at a time.

“The boys have played together for a long time, so getting our senior boys back, the boys are back from Malaysia and the stint in Dubai and with our junior lot that was going around in the last three tournaments it’s good to have the senior players that we have at the moment.”

Police is pooled with Wardens, McDonalds Saunaka and Yamacia.

The Coral Coast Sevens will be held from next Thursday to Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

All three days of action will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.