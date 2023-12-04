Challenging pool drawn for Fiji 7s

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

After failing to achieve their desired results at the Dubai 7s, the Fiji Airways Fiji team will have another shot at success as they participate at Cape Town this weekend.

The Fiji men’s 7s side has been drawn in a tough pool B which includes Argentina, France and Spain.

The women will face Australia, Japan and Spain in pool A.

The tournament will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fiji is currently ranked fifth with 12 points in the women’s standings, Canada is fourth with 14 while France is on the third place with 16 points.

On the second ranking is New Zealand with 18 points and Australia is currently ranked first with 20 points.

In the men’s division, Fiji is in fourth place with 14 points, New Zealand is third with 16 points and Argentina is second with 18.

South Africa is currently in the lead with 20 points.