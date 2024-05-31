Cavuru and Loganimasi named as captains

Lavena Cavuru [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Lavena Cavuru has been named captain for the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side for the Madrid 7s which kicks off tonight.

Leading the men’s team will be Ponipate Loganimasi.

The women’s side will kick off their campaign against France at 11.28 tonight before the men’s take on New Zealand at 12.14 am.

Fijiana’s second pool game will be against Australia at 10.22 pm tomorrow while the men’s faces Ireland at 11.06pm.

Their last pool game will be played on Sunday with Fijiana battling Ireland at 1.05am before our men’s takes on South Africa at 1.48am.

You can watch all these matches live on the FBC Sports Channel.