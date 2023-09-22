Budding talents thrive in Provincial 7s tournament

The National Provincial Girls’ 7s was deemed a success as budding players showed immense talent and skills at Albert Park in Suva.

The tournament made possible through the support of UN Women, Team Up, and ChildFund Rugby, provided a platform for girls in Under-17 and 19 to not only display their talent but learn from some of the best players in the world.

It was held in conjunction with the inaugural Fiji Airways Mini 7s tournament giving these youngsters the opportunity to watch and learn from the Fijiana, Black Ferns, Australia, and France 7s teams.

Article continues after advertisement

19 teams were part of the competition with Suva reigning supreme in both the U17 and 19 grades.

Leg two of the Provincial tournament will be held on Thursday and Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.