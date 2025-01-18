Broncos stun Dominion to claim Youth title

The Southland Broncos pulled off a stunning upset by defeating reigning champions Dominion Brothers 19-0 in the Youth Division of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

From the opening whistle, the Broncos set the tone with relentless attack and staunch defense, keeping the defending champions on the back foot throughout the match.

Their physicality and tactical discipline paid off, as they took a 7-0 lead into halftime.

The Broncos fed off the energy of a vocal crowd that rallied behind them, fueling their determination to maintain control.

They extended their lead in the second half with two well-worked tries, showcasing impressive teamwork and individual brilliance.

Despite their pedigree, the Dominion Brothers struggled under immense pressure and were unable to break through the Broncos’ solid defensive line.

Every attempt at a comeback was met with fierce resistance, leaving the champions with no answers.