Bose, a Yalovata 7s product: Volau

Action shot from the test match between Fiji 7s and Fijian Drua

A prime example of the Fiji Bitter Yalovata 7s vision is, George Bose, the newest inclusion in the Fiji 7s squad.

The tournament was designed to identify and nurture young talent, and it has already yielded success.

Yalovata Rugby Vice President Meli Volau spoke about Bose’s achievement and says the committee hopes to groom more raw talents.

“This is the kind of the things that we support. We support grassroot rugby for the people of Ovalau to reach such top-grade rugby in future.”

The 4th Yalovata 7s kicked off at Nasau Park in Levuka today bringing with it a surge of excitement and a renewed focus on grassroots rugby.

As a build-up to the main tournament, the committee hosted the Lomaiviti Mini 7s last month, featuring 14 local teams.

Bose’s journey began in last month’s Lomaiviti Mini 7s, where he represented the BLK Lavidi Brothers.

He first joined the national extended squad during Ben Gollings’ time but did not make the final team.

His standout performances caught the eyes of selectors and now he’s made it for the Dubai 7s.

The Yalovata 7s finals will be held on Saturday at Nasau Park in Levuka, Ovalau.