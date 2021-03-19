Baravi Brothers out to cause upsets

Coming in as first-timers to the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, the Baravi Brothers hope to make an impact.

Captain Vanavasa Niuqila says they are coming in with a strong will and mindset to cause upsets in the competition.

Niuqila says the team does not want to make up the numbers in the tournament but to be ranked amongst the best in the country.

“My aim for this team is to reach another level. We didn’t come to make up the numbers but we came to compete with some big teams and we have some great names in the team.”

The team is counting on the experience of former national 7s playmaker Peni Gaunimeke to guide them in Fiji’s biggest sevens tournament.

The Kiuva based team in Lami faces Army Green in its first match at 8.18am tomorrow at Bidesi Park.

Meanwhile, the Marist 7s starts today with the youth and women’s competitions.