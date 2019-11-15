Baber begins scouts for new talent

Fiji Airways national men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is excited over prospects of scouting new players into the squad ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

Following the possibility of certain 7s rep leaving the side for overseas clubs, Baber says they’re looking into getting more raw talents to fill in the positions.

The Welshman says the deferment of the Olympic Games, has given an opportunity for other players to earn their place in the squad.

“I’ll certainly be looking at more players, at this point in time I didn’t think I’d have to, certainly not now but with the delay of the Olympics to look at more and newer talent.”

Baber says they have started looking into potential players to join the training squad including players who are and have gone through the U20 program as well as players who play both 15s and 7s codes.