Australia A wins women’s title

[Source: Pitas Picture]

Hot favorites Australia A has scooped the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s women’s title.

Australia defeated Seahawks 21-5 in the final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

19-year-old speedster Bienne Terita scored a hat-trick in their four–try victory.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Lily Dick ran away for their first try after the Seahawks wasted numerous opportunities early in the first half.

Ana Maria Roqica scored the Seahawks’ only try.