Aussie Development to boost competition

The inclusion of the Australian Women’s Development team will be a boost to the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s next weekend.

The Aussie is currently the top seed in the women’s competition and will put other local teams to the test.

The side is in Pool A with LV Stingrays, Navosa and Savusavu Womens.

The Seahawks are in Pool B with Army, Tagimoucia Ranadi and a wildcard entry team

In the third pool is Police Womens, Lilian Amazons, Tabusoro Angels plus another wildcard side to make the fourth team.

You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

Overseas fans can watch the games live as well on the FBC pop channel and payment details will be released soon.

The McDonalds Coral Coast 7s will be held from the 12th to the 14th this month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.