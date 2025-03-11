75 bonus points on offer at Nawaka 7s

Devo Babas is leading the Series race

Top men’s teams in the country will be out to claim not only the title but also the Series bonus points available at the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s this week.

There will be 75 Fiji Bitter Series bonus points up for grabs at Nawaka and 100 next weekend at the Marist 7s in Suva.

At the moment three teams including Devo Babas, Lavidi Brothers and Wardens Gold have a chance to win the Series and the bonus points will really help propel them towards the title.

Article continues after advertisement

Devo Babas is leading the Series race with 1012.316 points followed by Lavidi Brothers in second with 967.035 and Wardens Gold in third with 908.970.

The Nawaka 7s starts on Thursday in Nadi at 10am on three grounds including Prince Charles Park.

Live and exclusive coverage on FBC Sports begins on Friday from 11am with the finals on Saturday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.