Sevens

2022 big year for women’s rugby

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 1, 2021 1:06 pm
The Fijiana 7s team after winning the Olympic Bronze medal

2022 will be a big year for women’s rugby in Fiji.

With the Commonwealth Games for Fijiana 7s and World Cup for Fijiana XV set for next year, Fiji Rugby is confident our women will stamp their mark again on the international stage.

FRU Chief executive, John O’Connor says this is only the beginning of what we can expect from our women’s team.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is opportunity for women next year, we have the commonwealth and world cup and we also have the World Cup in New Zealand so it is a big year for women’s rugby and huge opportunities there.”

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England next year while the World Cup will be played in New Zealand.

Both events will commence in July.

