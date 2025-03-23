Second straight home game loss for Reds

The Highlanders have seen their early-season gains undone after falling to a second straight home loss after going down 29-23 to the Reds last night.

After showing their potential with back-to-back wins over the Blues and Moana Pasifika, Jamie Joseph’s side remained stuck in mid-table as the Reds leapt into second.

The Queensland team were deserved victors in Dunedin for the first time since 2013, running in five tries to their opponents’ two while dominating the set-piece battle.

