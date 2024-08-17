RKS through to the final

Ratu Kadavulevu School’s Under-14 side is the first team to secure a spot in the Vodafone Deans final after a dominant 13-0 victory over Marist Brothers High School in the semifinal.

From the opening whistle, RKS asserts their superiority, controlling the game with impressive strength and skill.

Their relentless defense keeps Marist from scoring, while their sharp attacking moves earn the crucial points.

Team Manageress Eta Vakalutugone notes that they have prepared thoroughly for this match, knowing Marist would bring their best.

With this commanding win, RKS is now set to compete in next week’s final.

The Vodafone Deans and Raluve semifinals are currently underway at the HFC Bank stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.