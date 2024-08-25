Rabuka congratulates QVS

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka congratulated Queen Victoria School for defending their Vodafone Deans Trophy title after defeating Nasinu Secondary School 27-13 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last night.

Rabuka says the result last night is a result of the team’s hard work, perseverance, and discipline over the past few weeks.

He also states that it was through the support of their fans, old scholars and teachers were they able to secure the victory.

Article continues after advertisement

In a post on his official Facebook page, Rabuka wrote “Congratulations to the Queen Victoria School U18 team for being crowned the 2024 Deans Champions! Your hard work, perseverance, and discipline have paid off, and this victory is a testament to the unwavering support of your parents, school community, and fellow students.”

Rabuka, who is also a former student of the school, says he is proud of what that has been able to achieve.