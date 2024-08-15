Players selected for Drua Academy

[File Photo]

Four players from Lami High School under-19 side have been selected to join the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Academy in Nadi.

School principal Naisa Toko says they received the call yesterday from Drua management about the selection of the players, but have yet to confirm when the players will be joining the academy.

He says the school is proud to have four of their players selected into the Super Rugby franchise, and he is excited to see what the future holds for them.

“We received the call yesterday from Sireli Bobo, and the Drua management, Mr Mike and Mr Rawaqa, and we are just so happy about it. There’s about four players, our full back, the two inside and outside centres as well as our number eight.”

However, he says he has been advising the players to focus on the task at hand, which is their Vodafone Deans Trophy semi-finals against Ratu Navula College this weekend.

Toko also confirms that another player on the side has been offered a contract to play rugby in Japan.

The Deans semis will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.