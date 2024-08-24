Dagaga shoulder Nasinu’s hopes

Nasinu Secondary School under 18 captain Rafaele Dagaga

One of the Nasinu Secondary School under 18 players that stood out in their Deans semifinal win last week was their captain Rafaele Dagaga.

The 18 year old went to Savusavu Public School before joining Balata College in Tavua in 2020.

He joined Nasinu three years ago, and has been leading the side since round one of the Southern Zone.

The Nukubalavu villager from Savusavu will lead Nasinu for the last time this season.

Dagaga who scored two brilliant tries last week switched from the midfield to the front row last year.

“I started playing prop last year when I had to play for the Under 18, I usually play in the midfield since my primary school days before I came to Nasinu where I played at inside center, however, last year I made the switch to the front row.”

He says they’ve been preparing just like any other week and there’s no pressure.

It took Nasinu12 years to be back in the final and they’re playing a team that has won more titles in Deans history.

Dagaga says QVS is a quality side.

“QVS is a quality side and there’s no difference in their attack and defense. They have a solid pack and we wish the well.”

Former QVS hooker and Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere believe the champs can do it again.

Ikanivere who watched the semifinals last week says QVS should be fine if they stick to their structure while Nasinu looks good as well.

The U18 finals kicks off at 5:30pm. You can start watching the Vodafone Deans and Weet Bix Raluve finals from 8am on FBC Sports.