Savusavu 7s set for next fortnight

The Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s will return to Ratu Ganilau Park in the next fortnight, with organisers placing a strong emphasis on grassroots participation, deeper competition and stronger community engagement across the three-day tournament.

Now a key fixture on the national sevens calendar, the Savusavu leg is expected to draw increased representation from Savusavu and across Vanua Levu, with organisers boosting prize money in the Bowl and Shield divisions to encourage wider participation and reward development at all levels.

Tournament organiser and Gaunavou Rugby Club president Pita Ralaca says the changes reflect the event’s long-standing role in strengthening rugby pathways in the North.

“The Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s has always been shaped by the passion of our community and our local players. This year, we are proud to welcome 32 men’s teams, eight women’s teams and 16 Under-21 teams, reflecting our commitment to expanding pathways for aspiring athletes across all divisions. Fiji Bitter’s ongoing partnership remains key to delivering a quality event in Vanua Levu for players, officials and supporters alike.”

The 2026 tournament will maintain its established format, with pool matches determining progression into the Cup, Plate, Bowl, Shield and Saucer competitions.

All matches will be administered under tournament bylaws aligned with Fiji Rugby Union and international rugby standards, ensuring consistency and competitiveness throughout the event.

Beyond the action on the field, fans can expect an enhanced match-day experience, with tournament trivia, prize giveaways and daily raffle draws introduced to boost crowd engagement inside the venue.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Head of Marketing – Alcohol, Etrina Simpson, says the tournament continues to play a special role in the Savusavu community.

“There is a real heartbeat to Savusavu during this tournament. You see it in the crowds, in the players, and in the way the whole town gets behind the event. With thousands attending each year, it is clear the Savusavu 7s means a great deal to people here. Fiji Bitter is honoured to support something that brings so much pride and positivity to the community.”

Sustainability will also be a focus this year, with the introduction of a full recycling programme at Ratu Ganilau Park.

In partnership with the Savusavu Town Council, collection points will be set up for plastic bottle returns, supported by a dedicated coordination team to maintain cleanliness throughout the tournament.

Organisers say the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s remains committed to showcasing regional talent, fostering community pride and delivering a professionally run tournament that reflects the spirit and identity of Savusavu.

The Savusavu 7s will serve as the fourth leg of the Fiji Bitter 7s Series 2025–2026, further underlining its growing importance within Fiji’s national sevens landscape.

