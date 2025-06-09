Sale Sharks in talks with Loganimasi

[Photo: FILE]

English Premiership side Sale Sharks have held talks with Swire Shipping Fijian Drua outside back, Ponipate Loganimasi over a potential move to the North-West next season.

The 27-year-old has been confirmed in the Fijian Drua squad for the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season but is now attracting strong overseas interest.

Loganimasi impressed in his debut Super Rugby campaign last season, scoring six tries in 12 appearances for the Drua and quickly establishing himself as one of the competition’s most exciting backs.

He also showcased his versatility on the international stage, starting at full-back in the FIJI Water Flying Fijian’s Pacific Nations Cup final win over Japan in Utah.

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne praised Loganimasi’s impact after shifting him from his usual position on the wing, saying he stepped up well and handled the big stage with confidence.

Loganimasi made a strong international debut in September 2024, scoring two tries in the Pacific Nations Cup final, and has since crossed for nine tries in 19 matches for club and country.

Sale Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson has been aggressive in the transfer market as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging for silverware, already securing the signatures of Joe Marchant and Nicky Smith.

The club has also missed out on several high-profile targets in recent weeks, intensifying its recruitment push as Loganimasi emerges as a major target ahead of next season.

