Salah’s future rests with manager and club

Mohamed Salah. [Photo: FILE]

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai says he stayed in close contact with Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations but would not be drawn on the Egyptian star’s future at the club.

Szoboszlai says he spoke to Salah “almost every day” while he was away, but insists any decision about his future rests with the player, the manager and the club.

Salah has returned to Liverpool’s squad for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Marseille following his Afcon campaign.

Speculation has surrounded the 33-year-old after comments about a breakdown in his relationship with manager Arne Slot, but Szoboszlai says the focus is now on moving forward.

“He will come back and then we keep on going,”

Salah last featured for Liverpool in their 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton in December.

