Koroiduadua out, Tuqiri in

Jone Koroiduadua.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians has lost its second player at the Rugby World Cup.

Prop Jone Koroiduadua has been ruled out due to injury.

Koroiduadua will be replaced by Fijian Drua prop Emosi Tuqiri.

Tuqiri will join the side later this week.

The first player that was injured for the Flying Fijians was Caleb Muntz and Vilimoni Botitu was called as a replacement.

Today is a rest day for the team and they’ll resume training tomorrow.

Fiji will play Georgia on Sunday in its third World Cup pool match.