France hurting from 2018 loss: Derenalagi

Meli Derenalagi during one of their training sessions

Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ flanker, Meli Derenalagi, holds the view that France continues to nurse wounds from their defeat to Fiji five years ago on their own turf.

The national squad secured a momentous 21-14 victory over France, marking a historic achievement after six decades of competition.

Despite recent setbacks, with three key players sidelined within the French team, Derenalagi asserts that they will not be deterred.

He believes France will come out with strong determination.

‘They’ve been in top form in the past four years so it’s not going to be easy to play against them they’ve been hurt since the 2018 game against Fiji when Fiji won on their home ground, we know they’ll try to get the revenge but we’re focusing on our plays.”

The impending lineup announcement by Head Coach Simon Raiwalui is scheduled for tonight.

Anticipations run high for the inclusion of speedster Vinaya Habosi, who is likely to make a return as the starting left winger, having been absent from the last three Tests.

Fiji is bracing for a showdown with France at 7:05 am this Sunday in Nantes.