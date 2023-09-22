Flying Fijians acknowledge support

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have acknowledged the overwhelming support here at home.

After their victory against Australia, the players have been delighted to see numerous celebration videos, which highlight the significance of the result.

The ripple effect of this win is huge for Fiji in the context of their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign.

Hooker Zuriel Togiatama describes the support and experience so far as surreal.

“It’s been unreal, especially with the upsets that we have had, we’ve had more support come through in that sense. We’ve had a lot of families and friends check on us emotionally and spiritually, you can definitely feel the energy coming through.”

Coach Simon Raiwalui says they appreciate all the support and will need it in their remaining pool matches against Georgia and Portugal.



Fiji will need to win these two matches with bonus points to advance from Pool C into the quarter-finals.

The Flying Fijians face Georgia next Sunday at 3.45 am in Bordeaux.