Five tries by Arundell as England win

Henry Arundell scored five tries as England overcame Chile’s determined opening to their Pool D match in Lille to register a third win at Rugby World Cup 2023, the 71-0 score a further boost to their sense of well-being marked by the return of their captain Owen Farrell from suspension.

For 20 minutes Los Condores held out against the wave of white shirts but from a scrum in front of the posts Farrell’s pass picked out Arundell for the wing to break the deadlock.

England front-rowers Theo Dan and Bevan Rodd touched down from close range either side of Arundell’s second score when he again had time to cruise across the line, but full-back Marcus Smith’s sublime kick-and-collect was the pick of England’s first-half tries.

The set-piece was the basis for England’s first try after the interval, when they worked the ball to Dan from a lineout and he barrelled over for his second score. Arundell, 20, added three more, his fourth of the match a delightful chip and chase, and the impressive Smith and Jack Willis crossed as England turned on the style.

Chile complete the pool games of their first Rugby World Cup against Argentina in Nantes on 30 September.