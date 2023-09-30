Culture never a problem for Flying Fijians

Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi believes Georgia’s way into the game tomorrow at the Rugby World Cup is their scrum and set-piece.

However, the 31-year-old says if they can counter that, it will be big plus for them but they’re certainly looking forward to the challenge.

Matavesi thinks they’re everyone’s second-favourite team, which is awesome.

He says how they’ve played at this World Cup and they’re culture has certainly rubbed off on everyone, and he hopes as they go forward it can carry on.

“I think the culture of Fiji is never a problem, I think people in (other) teams look for culture but it’s always there for Fiji with the boys, their connection back to their culture, the singing and things like that.”

The Northampton Saints star adds progressing into the quarter-finals will be massive for Fiji, and when they get into camp there’s always a goal, and that is to win which is why they’re in France.

The livewire hooker also says obviously they’ll have to get to the quarters first to progress.

Matavesi states they haven’t looked past any team they have yet to play as all focus is on Georgia.

Fiji meets Georgia at 3:45am tomorrow.