Comments from Ravutaumada, Radradra, Cirikidaveta, Tagitagivalu

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta [Source: Rugby World Cup]

Comments from Fiji wings Selesitino Ravutaumada and Semi Radradra, lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu ahead of their Pool C match against Portugal at Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday morning.

Selesitino Ravutaumada, wing

On the game plan against Georgia:

“I’m very excited. Georgia will be a very tough team to beat. We will try and hit them first before they hit us.”

Semi Radradra, wing

On the match against Georgia:

“I think we all know Georgia are a tough team, we know what they can bring physically, especially on the front foot. So our aim is to weather the storm, to match their physicality. We know it’s going to be hard, we have to stick to our structure and hopefully we can wear them down.”

On playing at number 11:

“Yes [it feels good], it’s not much different, you just have a lot of space on the outside. I was very fortunate last week to have a crack on the wing, and this week as well. I think they are big shoes to fill.”

On the French support:

“I think everyone is supporting Fiji as their second team. Every time on the field we can tell from the crowd, the way they back us. It really gives us a boost, especially [because] we are far away from home. We are very fortunate that the fans love Fiji.”

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, lock

On how the Fijian Drua team playing in Super Rugby has helped the national team:

“I think it’s good for us boys to be included in the Flying Fijians, it’s a big step up. I think us coming from the Druas has boosted everyone’s confidence in that we know we can push more.”

Lekima Tagitagivalu, flanker

On Georgia:

“They are very physical team, very tough. We need to match that physicality and play well like Fijians, and try to beat them on the outside. We’ll focus on our game plan and we’ll see what we’ll give on Saturday.”

On playing with Beka Gorgadze and other Georgians in France:

“He’s a physical guy, he loves to steal balls. Most of their players that are playing in France, from 1 to 15 they love to attack our ruck and that’s what we’ve been working on all this week.”