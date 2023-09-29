Chile name team to play Argentina

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

Chile head coach Pablo Lemoine has named his match-day 23 for the team’s Pool D game against Argentina on Saturday, 30 September and has made eight changes to his starting 15, including the return of Javier Carrasco in the front row.

Santiago Pedrero earns just his second start after 25 minutes off the bench against Japan and 53 minutes in the run-on team against Samoa.

Clemente Saavedra and Raimundo Martinez reunite with captain Martín Sigren in the back-row for the second time at RWC 2023 after their game against Samoa.

If used off the bench, Nicolas Herreros and Augusto Sarmiento will make their Rugby World Cup debut.

Captain Martín Sigren has made the most carries for Chile at RWC 2023 with 26.

Iñaki Ayarza has been one of their most dangerous players in attack, with a team-high 11 defenders beaten from 22 carries.

Clemente Saavedra has hit the most rucks for Chile with 61, but from a team-high 13 defensive arrivals is yet to win a jackal or force a penalty. He has been their main target at lineout time with a team-high 14 wins.