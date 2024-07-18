Young Ravula impresses in high-intensity training

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]
Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says that young fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula has been excellent during their high intensity training.
Armstrong-Ravula will be making his first start for the side in their Test against the All Blacks on Saturday at fly-half.
Byrne says he has been impressive and they can’t wait to see him run out this weekend.
“He has got some experience outside of him, the Skipper is a couple of positions out and will give him some good support this week and a lot of the forwards, good ball-carrying forwards that we will get on the front foot I think we will see a great game from him.”
Byrne earlier named his side and has made a few significant changes to his match-day 23.
The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will clash with the All Blacks at 2.30 pm on Saturday in San Diego.