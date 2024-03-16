Yasawa women thrashes Tailevu in Marama Cup

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Yasawa women’s side thrashed Tailevu 48-0 in the ANZ Marama Cup today at Nakelo District School in Tailevu.

In other games, Lautoka narrowly escaped Namosi with a 13-12 win, while Suva tamed Nasinu 31-14.

Meanwhile in the Skipper Men’s Senior division, Suva defeated Macuata 34-16, Nadroga won 22-16 against Ba and Yasawa was narrowly defeated 17-10 by Tailevu.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile in the Skipper Under-20 category, Lautoka defeated Namosi 17-8, Tailevu outclassed Yasawa 25-7 while Ba and Nadroga ended the game with an 18-all tie.