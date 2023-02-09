Women’s Agro-Rugby pioneers graduate

12 young rugby players have graduated from the inaugural Women’s Agro-Rugby Project.

The project which comes under Seremai Bai’s Rugby Academy and Eastern Saints Co-operative funded by the Public Diplomacy Grants of the US Embassy enables women ruggers to chase both a professional rugby career and an agro-business for life after the sport.

It was launched in November last year with the vision of giving unemployed women ruggers the same opportunity as men.

Seremai Bai.

Bai says this is supported by their continued emphasis on having something to fall back on once they end their careers.

“Rugby Academy Fiji saw it as our responsibility to give equal opportunity program and be inclusive of young women rugby players who face many challenges perhaps more than men on and off the rugby field.”



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica commended the initiative.

“Your talent supported by training has enhanced your skills so you’ll be able to venture into agri-business or sports, become your own boss and provide for your families.”

The women went through a 10-week training program on basic agriculture, rugby, and business skills.

The program first started in 2021 with 12 unemployed male ruggers through the UN funded COVID-19 Recovery project.

Seremaia Bai says a majority of those 12 participants have secured overseas contracts to either study, play, or to work and play rugby.