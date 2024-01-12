Wilson gunning for Drua spot

Alisi Qalo Wilson

Alisi Qalo Wilson is striving hard to make the cut for the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s side.

The Fiji-born Australian front-rower has had an extensive career both as a player, coach and rugby administrator but her heart is solely bent on pursuing a spot in the franchise in this year’s Super W season.

Wilson has had playing stints in the National Rugby Championship with the Brumbies and Western Australia but now she wants to lend her expertise to the Drua Women.

Article continues after advertisement

“Went back and came back before Christmas and I have been training since the 16 December all the way through to now and its tough, these girls, particularly the local girls are just really strong and fierce and they test you and make you work hard.”

Wilson is the elder sister of Fijiana 7s squad member Talei and became emotional as she highlights how proud she is of her younger sibling.

“I’m a bit bias but she is my favorite player in the world. I love watching her play. I think what she has achieved is amazing, she has amazing resilience and coming to Fiji is a challenge and the coaches and trainers here are very hard because they want you to succeed.”

Wilson says she brings versatility to the Drua team because she can play in any position in the front row.

Meanwhile Fijian Drua Women’s coach Mosese Rauluni will name a 33-member squad on Monday to participate in this year’s Super W competition.

The Fijian Drua Women are the reigning champions for the past two years.