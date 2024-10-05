Western Division Two secures Police IDC victory

National representative Sairusi Nalaubu stepped up for his Western Division Two team in the 2024 Police Inter-District Championship final, scoring the decisive goal in extra time for a 1-0 victory over the Police Mobile Forces.

The 27-year-old has been exceptional throughout the tournament, also netting a goal in the semi-final to secure his team’s spot in the final.

The Western Division dominated much of the match, consistently pressuring the Police Mobile Forces’ defense before finally breaking through in extra time.

Captain Joela Bainivanua says he couldn’t be more prouder of his side after winning the title.

“The boys performance was marvelous, we came into this tournament as underdogs, and we never thought we’d reach the finals because all the teams representing each division are all good teams.”

Bainivanua also received the Golden Gloves Award, for putting out an impressive performance at the keeper position.

Additionally, Ratu Dau from the Western Division was named Player of the Match, earning a prize of $250.