Western clubs for Dragon Pacific Gala Day

West Storm coach Solomoni Ratu

Clubs from Sigatoka to Ra, are coming together for a powerful day of junior rugby league action tomorrow in the Dragon Pacific Gala Day.

Aimed at players aged 9 to 15, the event isn’t just about competition; it’s about community, mentorship, and giving young athletes a safe and positive space to grow.

West Storm coach Solomoni Ratu say the focus is on more than just the scoreboard.

“We don’t want a kid moving around. With this club, to be honest, we want kids to bring in whatever they go through at home. Some kids growing up with single moms, single parents, they’ve been abused when they’re young, and there’s no one to share, and we as coaches are here for them to share.”

Ratu, who has worked closely with youth in Nadi, says the stories these children carry are often emotional and raw, especially in private conversations during training.

As dozens of young players prepare to take the field, Ratu says the goal is to develop more than just talent. It’s about giving children purpose, confidence, and joy.

The Dragon Pacific Gala Day kicks off tomorrow morning, with matches running throughout the day and families expected to turn out in full support.

