We need to be sharp in defense: Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are out to limit as much space as possible for the Western Force attack in their round six clash this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says the Force displayed a clinical attacking game in their 40-31 upset win over the Reds last week, spearheaded by Wallabies halves Nic Whyte and Ben Donaldson.

Byrne says the Drua will need to be on their toes in defence to stop the Force from gaining any momentum and score points.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know the Western Force bring some line speed, they try and get in your face while defending so we’ve got to be aware of that. But the big one is that we’ve got to look after the ball when we’ve got it and in our defensive system, nothing changes. We’ve got to come forward and put pressure on them.”

Byrne adds while all teams play a similar, fast-paced attacking game, they each have their own variations to try and cross the advantage line and the Drua will need to be focused at all times.

The Fijian Drua host the Western Force on Saturday at 1:05pm at Churchill Park, followed by the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s Super W clash at 3:35pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.