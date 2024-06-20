We need to be on song tonight says Rauluni

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fijiana Coach Moses Rauluni acknowledges that Japan will be more aggressive in its second test match tonight at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Rauluni says they have experienced first-hand the strength of their opponents after last week’s loss.

But, the coach remains optimistic that his team will perform better tonight.

“We’ve got to be on song to try and beat them and if we performed again like last week, that’s not good enough to beat a team like Japan.”

Rauluni says they’ve done what they need to rectify last week’s mistakes and the team looks forward to taking the field.

Fijiana and Japan will clash at 6pm and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports.