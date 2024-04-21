We have yet to hit our best form: Rauluni

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women have yet to hit their best form.

This is the word from coach Mosese Rauluni following the team’s 25-14 win over Western Force in the Super W semi-final in Suva.

Rauluni says the side lacked the clinical finishing and will need to improve on a lot of areas before the final against the Waratahs next weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were giving away a lot of penalties with our ball carries. The girls were being lazy and not placing long and our cleaners were too late so we had to pick that up in the second half and we still got penalized for it in the second half too. Just our reaction time was a bit slow and we can’t do that against a good New South Wales side next week.”

Despite the odds stacked against his team to win the Super W for the third consecutive year, Rauluni paid tribute to his players for doing enough to reach the final.

The Super W final between the Drua Women and the Waratahs will kick off at 4pm next Sunday in Sydney.