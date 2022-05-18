We have to turn up ready: Byrne

[File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua heads into Friday’s Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Crusaders with more awareness on what to expect.

Coach Mick Byrne says turning up and delivering is what’s expected of them and they have to be ready for what the big guns will bring on the field.

He says with reference to the Hurricanes results two weeks ago, the players know the importance of consistency after a highly exciting match.

“Get everybody engaged and back on the job because it’s going to be important for us. We do have a reference of the Hurricanes week to go back to now and so the players know that if don’t get it right

this week, what to expect on Friday if we don’t go down there, ready to go.”

Byrne adds the player’s grew up watching some of the Crusaders players in Super Rugby and for the All Blacks, but its now time for the local stars to inspire the upcoming generation.

Drua takes on the Crusaders on Friday at 7pm at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.