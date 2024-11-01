Waqanisau calls out to sporting enthusiasts to attend Sukuna Bowl

Vodafone Sukuna Bowl committee chair Jeremaia Waqanisau is calling out to members of the public to come out in numbers to the week-long tournament that starts next week on Tuesday in Suva.

The tournament, which will be held under the theme “Stronger Together: Building a Drug-Free Nation through Family, Unity, and Reconciliation”, is focused towards creating awareness of the rising drug issue in the country.

Waqanisau is inviting the public to come out in numbers, as they are aiming to make the tournament a family-orientated sports day, where they can spread awareness to both youths and adults.

Article continues after advertisement

“So if you’re a sporting enthusiast in any of those eight sporting events we’ll be having this year, we invite you to please come and use this and watch the games, it will be a very competitive game. Especially when we have people at the national level, provincial level, and also national representatives.”

The tournament will feature boxing, netball, cricket, soccer, and the main rugby event.

He adds that the tournament will be suitable for families as there will be other activities available for children as well.

The event starts on November 5th and ends on the 9th.