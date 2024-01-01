Waqa blessed to don Drua jumper

Etonia Waqa

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock, Etonia Waqa is fortunate to don the Drua jumper as it enables him to be in closer proximity with his loved ones.

Having played in New Zealand before, the 24-year-old boy from Lomaji in Nabukelevu, Kadavu, believes this was a dream come true for him.

Waqa received a scholarship to play for Saint Ketigern College after finishing Year 11 at the Queen Victoria School.

Article continues after advertisement

After moving back to Fiji to feature for the 15s side, the former QVS student has been finding the adjusting to the atmosphere.

“Season. It’s been tough, especially the heat. But I enjoy training hard with the boys. Feels like home.”

Waqa further says that he has been working hard on his weaknesses during this period.

“Just having more confidence on defense, and especially defense, and doing the lineups, just making a decision and sticking with.”

Waqa made his debut against the Hurricanes in Suva last year.

The Drua faces Blues in Auckland on February 24 in their first match.