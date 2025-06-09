Walker zeros in on key areas for Fijiana 7s

Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook

As the HSBC Dubai 7s approaches, the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team has zeroed in on improving their kick-offs, ruck contests, and overall defensive shape under coach Richard Walker

While the team is naturally gifted in attack, Walker believes their progress now depends on improving the areas that allow them to win possession more consistently.

The aim is to regain the ball quickly, set a strong defensive platform, and then allow the players to unleash their trademark flair once opportunities open up.

Mental preparation also remains a major part of the team’s build-up. Walker has been working to create an environment where players feel comfortable, confident, and free to express themselves on the field.

The coaching group wants the squad to play with enjoyment and belief, knowing that a positive mindset often translates into a strong performance.

7s begin their campaign against the USA at 7.20pm this Saturday, followed by France at 9.59pm, and New Zealand at 1.27am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fiji Men’s take on Argentina at 9.10pm on Saturday, followed by South Africa at 12.16am on Sunday and then France at 4.12am the same day.

