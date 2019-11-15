Home

Wales end six-game losing streak

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 22, 2020 11:30 am
[Source: Rugbypass]

Wales eased the pressure on head coach Wayne Pivac with an 18-0 Autumn Nations Cup win over Georgia.

Nineteen-year-old wing Louis Rees-Zammit showed his finishing ability and replacement Rhys Webb crossed in either half.

Callum Sheedy kicked two penalties and a conversion as Wales claimed a much-needed victory in difficult wet conditions.

[Source: Rugbypass.com]

