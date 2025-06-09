Wales captain Morgan set to miss start of Six Nations with dislocated shoulder

[Source: Reuters]

Wales captain Jac Morgan is set to miss the start of the Six Nations Championship in February after suffering a dislocated shoulder against Argentina earlier this month, British media reported on Thursday.

Mark Jones, head coach at his club Ospreys, told reporters the 25-year-old flanker was likely to be out for four to five months after having a successful operation.

“He’s in that race now to get back as soon as he can,” Jones said.

“It will be four to five months based on what we’ve heard, but obviously those things can change, we’re just working off that at the moment.

“I know Jac will get himself right and will never compromise the team by coming back too early and not being 100%… I said to him don’t score so many tries and then you won’t get injured,” he joked.

Morgan, who dislocated his shoulder scoring a try against Argentina, has scored eight tries for Wales in 24 appearances.

Wales will start their Six Nations campaign with a visit to England on February 7, before hosting France eight days later.

