Wailevu Brothers books spot in cup eliminations

Giant killers Wailevu Brothers have secured a spot in the Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s cup eliminations, where they will face Warden Gold.

The Navua-based team earned their place by defeating Tabadamu 7-5 in their final pool match, advancing to the elimination rounds which begin today.

In other elimination matchups, Ravoravo will take on Tabadamu, Devo Ba-bas will face Colo-i-Suva, Bularoors Rugby will meet Saint Gabriel Naikavika, and TEMC Warriors will square off against Waibasaga.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Yanuca Blues will go up against Nahehevia, Freshet Navy will face Nakavu, and Lavidi Brothers will meet Flying Tigers.

The under-21 grade will also have their quarter-finals today, with Aflame Brothers playing Aqua Pro Savuiqali and Village Boys facing Nasekula Blues.

Dominion Brothers will take on Nakavu Brothers, while Coral Coasters will compete against Nakatutu Brothers.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link