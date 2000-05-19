Vuda Giants braces for Duavata Force

[Source: Vuda Giants/Facebook]

Heading into the Lautoka Rugby Union Franchise Championship final as underdogs, the Vuda Giants are bracing for their toughest test yet when they take on the formidable Duavata Force this weekend.

Duavata Force, a combined team featuring players from Army, Fire, and Police, have been dominant throughout the competition, delivering strong performances week after week.

Despite the uphill battle, Vuda Giants coach Kiniviliame Bavadra remains optimistic.

“Nothing is impossible with God. We’ve been labeled as an underdog so that brings a lot to the table as a challenge. As a Vuda side, we have never backed down from any challenge.”

For Vuda, their faith has always been a huge part for them in the sport, and they believe anything is possible with divine intervention.

Vuda Giants will take on Duavata Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, with the time yet to be confirmed.

