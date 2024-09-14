USA kicking game worries Byrne

The Flying Fijians during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne knows the USA’s kicking game is something they’ll need to be wary off tonight when the two sides meet in the first Pacific Nations Cup semi-final at Prince Chichibu Stadium in Japan.

Chris Mattina will wear the number 10 jumper for the Eagles as the two teams meet again after a decade.

USA beat Canada 28-15 in their opening match of the tournament in Los Angeles, before succumbing to a 41-24 defeat to Japan in their second game in Kumagaya City.

Hard-carrying number eight, Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz, and playmaker Luke Carty have been two standout performers in a team that likes to keep the play tight and utilize the strength of their set-piece.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says USA will mix things up.

“Their number 10 controls the game really well so they’ll take us on and if we can defend and do a good job then their kicking game will be the next challenge, I think in typical fashion USA will be well structured they’ll come at us and we have to measure up there, and we’ll also have to be wary of a good kicking game”.

USA will rise three places to 16th if they can shock Fiji and Tonga don’t beat Canada.

Tenth-placed Fiji won’t receive any additional points for beating a side ranked nine places and just over 10 points below them.

You can watch the Flying Fijians and USA match live on FBC Sports at 10:05pm tonight.

Tomorrow, Japan hosts Samoa in the second PNC semifinal at 6:05pm and the game will air live on FBC Sports as well.