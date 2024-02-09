Two women level three rugby coaches in Fiji

[ Source : World Rugby]

There are two women level three World Rugby certified coaches in Fiji at the moment.

Former Fijiana reps Tavaita Rowati and Leilani Burness are Fiji’s top-level coaches after the passing of Elenoa Kunatuba who was the Fijian woman level three coach.

While many believe that Senirusi Seruvakula should be the new Flying Fijians coach, Rowati is slowly raising her hand for women’s rugby.

Rowati who was part of the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua coaching team last year says she’s ready to go to the next level in her career.

‘I’m now in a new pathway of coaching the national team and I’m currently in the internship program for World Rugby preparing for if given the opportunity for the Fijiana 15s coach’

Empowering our women coaches to even deliver at the national level is vital, especially for Fiji Rugby Women’s High-Performance Manager Alana Thomas.

‘Who are those coaches, where are they, what support can we do to put around them and how can we bring them in not just coaches I think we got to look at administrators, S & C and physios’.

FRU Development Manager Lionel Danford says they have a lot of women level two coaches which includes Oripa Lee and Noame Rabeni.

Danford says most of these women coaches are school teachers.

Meanwhile, the women’s rugby competition will start on the 24th of this month.