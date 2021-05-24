Home

Rugby

Two uncapped players named in England squad

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 19, 2021 5:30 am
[Source: England Rugby]

England coach Eddie Jones has included two uncapped players in their Autumn Nations squad.

20-year-old Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke and Northampton back Tommy Freeman have been named.

Two other uncapped players are in the wider 34-man squad including Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson and Leicester hooker Nic Dolly.

However, there is no place for 50-cap stars Mako and Billy Vunipola, George Ford and Jamie George.

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith is included and Owen Farrell has been confirmed as captain.

England face Tonga at Twickenham on the 6th of next month, Australia a week later and world champions South Africa on November 20th.

[Source: BBC Sport]

