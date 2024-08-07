Kolinisau calls silver medal quite an achievement

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau says their silver medal from the Paris Olympics was quite an achievement and is worth celebrating.

The national coach acknowledged the team’s frustration at finishing in second place but noted that they still did a good job.

“I heard Jerry speaking and it reminded me when I got the boys after the game to congratulate them and tell them you did a good job. It comes after every four years and it’s something to be proud of and I told them that when it comes to other nations, winning bronze is a huge deal for them.”

Meanwhile, Fiji 7s star Jerry Tuwai has apologised to the nation for not returning with a gold medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tuwai acknowledged the nation’s high hopes for the team to defend their back-to-back gold medals but expressed his regret that this year was not theirs.

Despite the disappointment, Tuwai is happy with the unwavering support and backing of the nation.

“We apologize if we came back with the wrong colour of medal, we do apologize to the nation. I know the expectation was like but we apologize for falling short in the last minute in our defense in Paris.”

The three-time Olympian emphasizes that the team’s goal is always to make the nation proud, and they hope they have achieved that in some measure.

Team Fiji men’s 7s clinched silver medal after being defeated by hosts France.

Both the men’s and women’s teams arrived back in Fiji this morning from Paris.